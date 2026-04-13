'Theek Hai Bhai, Tere Liye': PBKS Skipper Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shresta Shuts TROLL While Sharing Her Breakup Story At Stand Up Show | Watch

PBKS Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta is once again taking the internet by storm. While attending a crowd work show by comedian Pranit More, Shresta shut up a fellow audience member with her razor sharp response which has since gone viral.

Interacting with More, Shresta was explaining about how she and her friend had broken up together. Pranit, who is friends with her, had challenged her to explain the entire story in Hindi. While she tried to, Shresta would often slip into English, to which one member in the audience pointedly said 'Hindi'.

She instantly hit back. "Theek hai bhai, tere liye [Okay brother, for you]," Shresta Iyer said.

Her spontaneous comeback drew loud cheers from the crowd, with More himself visibly impressed by her presence of mind. The clip has since been widely shared across social media platforms, with fans praising Shresta for her confidence, humour, and effortless stage presence.

While Shreyas Iyer continues to make headlines for his performances with Punjab Kings in the IPL, it seems his sister is carving out her own viral moments — one punchline at a time.

Shresta takes down video after backlash

Shresta Iyer shared a video taking a dig at KKR after the KKR vs PBKS Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match ended in a washout due to wet outfield at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Shresta Iyer received online flak from KKR fans after she shared the video on social media. In the video, she had said, "Sade Punjabiyan da dil na wadda hunda hai… lo, ditta ek point," after one point was shared each by both the teams as the match was abandoned.

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While many cricketing fans saw it as a fun banter, several KKR fans got offended and started trolling her as they did not take it well and criticised her online.

Shresta later issued a statement online and said that she has decided to take down the video. She said in her statement that the video was meant as light-hearted banter but was misunderstood by some people. She also said that she received negative comments and even some threat messages, which she did not expect.