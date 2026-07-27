'Mera Jeet Kargil Heroes Ke Liye Hai': Jadumani Singh Dedicates Victory Over Pakistan's Sumama Rehman To War Heroes | VIDEO

Indian boxer Jadumani Singh Mandengbam continued his dominant run so far in the Commonwealth games with yet another win on Sunday. The 22-year-old outclassed Pakistan's Sumama Rehman to book his place in the quarterfinals of the men's 55kg boxing in Glasgow. Mandengbam's win over Pakistan coincided came late on July 26, which is a day observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas in India.

"Mera jo jeet hai, ye hamara Kargil heroes ke liye hai [I dedicate my win to the Kargil heroes]," he told ANI after his win on Sunday.

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The 22-year-old produced a dominant display to outclass Rehman 5-0 by unanimous decision in the Round of 16, keeping India's medal hopes alive in the weight category. It marked his second consecutive victory, and another in the quarter-final would guarantee him a podium finish. Mandegbam has his eyes set on gold and the win over Pakistan has only motivated him further.

"I felt great winning against Pakistan. I will perform even better in the quaterfinals and secure a Gold for India," he added.

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The 22-year-old from Manipur looked in complete control throughout the contest. He used his speed and sharp punches to keep Rehman under pressure and comfortably earned the judges' decision.

Jadumani is one of India's promising young boxers. Earlier this year, he won a silver medal at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Noida. He is now aiming to continue his strong run at the Commonwealth Games and add another medal to India's tally.

The latest victory ensured the Manipuri boxer progressed to the last eight, where he will fight on Tuesday for a place in the semifinals. A win in the quarterfinal would also guarantee him at least a bronze medal, as both losing semifinalists in Commonwealth Games boxing receive bronze medals.