Melbourne Stars And Renegades Set For Historic Merger Into Single BBL Franchise

Melbourne's two Big Bash League (BBL) rivals, Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades, are reportedly set to merge into a single franchise in a major structural shift for Australian T20 franchise cricket.

According to Sen Cricket, Cricket Victoria staff were briefed on Tuesday afternoon about plans to merge Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades into a single "super" Victorian franchise in a significant overhaul of the Big Bash League structure.

New “Melbourne” Franchise Planned Under MCG Home Base

While the new team will not carry the name Victoria due to BBL regulations set by Cricket Australia, it is expected to be branded simply as "Melbourne" and will play its home games at the MCG, likely in navy blue colours. The nickname for the side is still being finalised.

Cricket Victoria has also agreed to sell its second BBL licence entirely, although the timeline for the sale process remains largely dependent on Cricket Australia.

Uncertainty Over Sale Process And Player Transition

Sources suggest the intention is to complete the sale as soon as possible, though uncertainty remains over contingency plans if the process does not go through.

Although details are still being worked out regarding uncontracted players at both franchises, it is anticipated that around 10 contracted players from each side will form the core of the new Melbourne team, according to report.

Players Left In The Dark Amid Structural Changes

Despite staff being informed earlier in the day, players were reportedly not notified by Tuesday evening (AEST), leaving several of them surprised and frustrated when they learned of the developments through other channels.

The restructuring also raises questions over the future use of venues such as Marvel Stadium, GMHBA Stadium and the Junction Oval.

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Key Meeting Scheduled To Finalise Plans

A key meeting is scheduled in Melbourne on June 15 to further discuss Cricket Australia's broader privatization plans.

Former Melbourne Renegades general manager James Rosengarten is expected to take over as the new general manager of the merged Melbourne franchise.

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