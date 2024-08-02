'Melbourne Abhi Bhi Yaad Aata Hai?' Fan Taunts Haris Rauf Over Virat Kohli's Sixes During The Hundred 2024 Match; Video

Haris Rauf. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan and Welsh Fire speedster Haris Rauf was being poked fun at by a fan during The Hundred 2024 match against the London Spirit on Thursday (August 1st, 2024). With the right-arm paceman fielding near the boundary, a fan kept reminding him of Virat Kohli's two sixes against him in Melbourne as the video of the same emerged on social media.

Kohli left Rauf and Pakistan stunned at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the 2022 T20 World Cup game. The right-hander struck two game-changing sixes in the final couple of balls of the 19th over in pursuit of 160. The former Indian skipper stayed unbeaten at 82 as the Men in Blue prevailed in a thriller against their arch-rivals.

Here's the video of the fan trying to poke fun at the 30-year-old Pakistan cricketer:

Haris Tepiya is getting cooked by a random fan😂



"Melbourne abhi bhi yaad aata hai ?

Virat ke 2 chakke" pic.twitter.com/jKBVTemU2A — SURESH YADAV (@MyWaySkyWay17) August 2, 2024

Haris Rauf's outstanding bowling figures go in vain as London Spirit prevail:

Meanwhile, the Lahore-born cricketer bagged figures of 17-10-20-3 in the fixture on Thursday at Lord's, but the Welsh Fire were unsuccessful in preventing a defeat to the Spirit. After the Spirit elected to field first, they restricted the opposition to 94/9 as Liam Dawson and Nathan Ellis picked up 3 scalps each.

In response, the Welsh Fire's bowlers were also on fire as Matt Henry and Rauf snared 3 scalps each. But the Spirit held their nerves and chased the target down in 87 deliveries.