Mehta Siblings Claim TPL 250 Singles Titles At The Prestigious Willingdon Sports Club Open |

Tennis Premier League (TPL), had a great start to day 1 of its District Ranked Event, held at the prestine and prestigious Willingdon Sports Club, Tardeo. In a battle of the Top 2 ranked players of Mumbai, Ariv Mehta claimed the Boys Under 8 Singles Title defeating Zidane Shroff 4-0 in the finals, loosing a solitary game on his way to the Title.

His older sister, Unseeded Reya Mehta, Aged 10 upset the bigger names on her way to claiming the Under 14 Girls Singles. In the finals, a match of attrition and long rallies, she prevailed over Aanya Asher 4-2 in the Finals.

In other Results, Veda Kabra held her nerve to edge our Maahi Prabhu 4-3 (7-1 in the tie breaker) in the finals of the Girls Under 8 Singles Final.

In the Under 10 Boys Singles, Top Seed Kabir Ludhani battled his way to the finals, and got the better of No. 3 Amay Bhimjyani, 4-1 in the finals. This match was also one dominated by long, blistering rallies, with both boys showing poise and determination beyond their years.

In the last final of the day, Aarav Pal defeated the courageous, young 10 year old Yuvaan Bajaj to win 4-1 in the Boys Singles Under 14 Finals.