Meeting Of The Poet & The Voice: Peter Drury & Harsha Bhogle Unite In A Captivating Encounter, (WATCH)

Renowned Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and esteemed football commentator Peter Drury engaged in a captivating exchange following the conclusion of Day 2 of the highly anticipated World Test Championship Final between India and Australia. As revered figures in their respective fields, Bhogle and Drury are widely recognised as the authoritative voices of cricket and football, respectively. The prospect of these two iconic commentators conversing with each other filled sports enthusiasts with immense excitement and anticipation.

Drury expresses his deep affection for Test cricket

The International Cricket Council shared a video capturing the intriguing meeting between Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury. During the interview, Bhogle delved into Drury's affinity for cricket and how he effectively balances his passion for sports with his professional obligations as a broadcaster. The conversation commenced with Drury reflecting on his experience of observing Day 2 of the riveting WTC Final. He expressed his desire to witness more of Virat Kohli's batting prowess, particularly in light of Steven Smith's impressive century.

"This is such a treat for me. I love the oval. It's a beautiful sporting arena. There's something so natural about it. It feels like cricket, doesn't it? You sort of feel the history in the bones of the place, the sun shining in early June in England, is special in itself. The Indian support is absolutely phenomenal, I arrived here this morning. Steve Smith hit his first two balls to reach 100. I get to see a little bit of Virat Kohli. You probably wish I'd seen more."

Drury proceeded to express his deep affection for Test cricket, emphasising the unique rhythm it possesses and the mesmerizing ebb and flow that contribute to the sport's enchantment.

“This is a rhythm that ebbs and flows over the course of 6-7 hours a day, and that I suppose is the essence of Test match cricket; you know, it reflects the game itself, and that all of us, and obviously you, defer to. But those of us who are distant lovers of test match cricket, the highest point of cricket, we love the ebb and the flow.

Drury on Cricket being his escape

Continuing their conversation, Bhogle inquired about Drury's preferred cricket teams, acknowledging the challenge of choosing a favorite football team given his role as a football commentator. Concurring with Bhogle's sentiment, Drury disclosed that Kent County and the England cricket team hold a special place in his heart. He enthusiastically shared how his support for these teams reaches its peak, igniting his fervent fandom. Drury also revealed that watching cricket enables him to escape into a world where he can wholeheartedly enjoy sports.

“Well, this is my game in the sense that this is my time off, you know, and there's a great part of me not that I claim I ever necessarily could have done great, but there is a great part of me that is delighted I don't work in cricket because it becomes my escape.”

'I've played cricket at a very modest level and love it, I go down to my club and love it, I come here and I love it and I don't need to know everything about it. I can just enjoy it. When you turn up (referring to Harsha), you have to know it all," he concluded.