Meet Ruben Amorim, The Tactical Maestro Who Replaced Erik Ten Hag As The New Manchester United Manager

Manchester United officially announced Ruben Amorim as their next manager on Friday, just a couple of days after sacking Erik Ten Hag. The club said that the new manager will join them until June 2027 with a club option of an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club Sporting Lisbon. Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue to take charge of the team until Ruben joins. Ruben is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football. Let's take a more detailed look at Amorim's career as a player and now as a manager.

Who is Ruben Amorim?

Ruben Amorim is currently coaching Sporting CP. He is known for his innovative tactics and ability to develop young talent. His impressive work at Sporting has made him one of the most sought-after managers in European football.

Amorim’s stock has risen considerably following his impressive work with Sporting in his four-year tenure. He helped the club break the domestic dominance of rivals Benfica and Porto leading them to domestic title after 19 years in 2021, alongside a League Cup victory.

Ruben Amorim career as a player

Ruben had a successful 14-year career as a player, in which he won 14 caps for his native Portugal. Amorim, who hails from Lisbon, made his senior first-team debut in 2003 for Belenenses in the Portuguese first division before signing for Benfica in the summer of 2008.

It was at the Estadio da Luz where he spent the majority of his playing days, making 154 appearances across six seasons. Amorim's criticism of his manager Jorge Jesus saw him sent out on loan for 18 months at Braga from January 2012 to the summer of 2013. He returned to Benfica the following year and won a domestic treble.

His club career as a player was cut short by anterior cruciate ligament and though he spent one season on loan at Al-Wakrah in Qatar, before reting at the age of 32 in 2017. For Portugal, Amorim made his debut at the 2010 World Cup and also played at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Ruben Amorim career as a manager

Amorim's first outing as a manager began at Casa Pia in the Portuguese third tier in 2018. Amorim got his first opportunity at a big club when Braga appointed him as reserve-team manager in 2019. Just three months after being named manager of the reserve team, Amorim took over the first team job at Braga. In doing so, he became manager of a club team competing in a major European league at the age of just 34.

He coached Brage in 13 matches out of which his team went on to win 10. Following an impressive start Sporting Lisbon came calling in March 2020 and paid a significant fee to buy Amorim out of his Braga contract.

In his first full season at the club, Amorim guided Sporting to a domestic double, including their first league title in 19 years. Sporting suffered only one league defeat all season.

With Amorim heavily tipped to leave the club, Sporting prepared on Tuesday for Amorim’s departure by agreeing a deal for Joao Pereira, the coach of their reserves, to succeed him.