Meet Kadir Patel, The Man Behind Anjuman-I-Islam Allana's Historic Hat-Trick Of Harris Shield Titles In Mumbai | Credits: X

Mumbai: Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English (Fort) School’s head coach, Kadir Patel, was elated after inspiring the team to a hat-trick of Harris Shield titles.

“It is amazing to complete a hat-trick of titles. Our old days are coming back. We have to keep performing as all eyes are on Anjuman,” said Patel.

Overcoming Past Controversy

His words carry history. Patel reminded everyone that Anjuman has dominated the inter-school tournament over the last 130 years, and that the school broke a two-decade title drought in 2024, in controversial circumstances.

“We won based on a first-innings lead of four runs, and the second innings was a tie (against Modern English School). The decision went in our favour as per BCCI rules, but many didn’t agree. We targeted a one-sided win last year, and this year also it happened. We didn’t want any close match to allow unnecessary controversy,” Patel added.

Key Performers Behind Title Victory

This year’s final delivered exactly that. Patel praised Rajveersinh Surve, Umar Khute, all-rounder Aarav Yadav, skipper Devashish Ghodke and seamer Anuj Singh. Anuj set up the final with a four-wicket burst, while Ghodke, declared the best batter, contributed 39 in the first innings for Anjuman.

Patel also spoke of the spin department. “We had no left-arm spinner in the last two seasons, and still we won due to quality leg spinners. People doubted if we could win without a left-arm spinner, but I knew I could do it with good field placement and trapping batters. This season we had 2-3 left-arm spinners like Surve, and they did the job for us,” he said.

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Training And Management Support

The coach felt the management’s support and 3-4 months of hard work before the Harris Shield made Anjuman stand out in the competition over the last three years.

“We do 3-4 months of training indoors in Chembur (during monsoon). We work on mistakes and gel the team well. Then we come outdoors and do nets, work on fielding and fitness, and play matches to be ready for the tournament,” he said.

“Our management has supported us well. Zahir (Kazi, President) sir is happy; he is enthusiastic and has played cricket. He came here and encouraged the boys. The school gave all the facilities required for training and playing matches.”

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Special Praise For Skipper Ghodke

Patel reserved special praise for skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Ghodke. “He has captained the Mumbai U16 team and is an MS Dhoni-type captain and wicketkeeper. He took over infield decisions, making my life easier.”

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