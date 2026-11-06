Anjuman-I-Islam Allana Crush GE Academy To Clinch Third Consecutive Harris Shield Title In Mumbai | X

Mumbai: Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English (Fort) completed a hat-trick of Harris Shield titles in emphatic style, with the defending champions thrashing General Education Academy, Chembur, by an innings and 87 runs in the three-day final of the 130th Harris Shield U-16 MSSA Cricket Tournament. The match concluded on Friday morning at the MCA’s Bandra Kurla Complex ground.

Anjuman set the tone by bowling out GE Academy for a paltry 154 in the first innings. They then batted with authority to post 374 for 9 in 80 overs, built around Umar Khute’s valiant 156.

GE Academy Struggles In Second Innings

Facing a deficit of 220 runs, GE Academy batted cautiously and finished the previous day on 70 for 4 in 20 overs. They added 63 more runs in the remaining 20 overs on Friday morning, ending their second innings at 133 for 7. Skipper Aarush Kolhe remained unbeaten on 53.

Rajveersinh Surve Shines With The Ball

Left-arm orthodox spinner Rajveersinh Surve picked up three wickets to finish with a match haul of five. He had already claimed an 11-wicket haul in the semi-final against Sitaram Prakash at MIG, Bandra. The Kolhapur boy was declared bowler of the tournament with 29 wickets.

“I came to Mumbai to play cricket and enrolled first in Anjuman Urdu School. Then I got the opportunity to play for the English School, and it was my first year in school cricket. I am happy with my performance and got many wickets through arm ball,” said Surve after the final.

Anjuman skipper Devashish Ghodke was declared best batter of the tournament.

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Coach Reflects On Title Victory

Anjuman coach Kadir Patel admitted there was pressure before the final. “We wanted to make a hat-trick and were under pressure. They have more Mumbai age-group cricket players and are a better side. We had 250 target in mind and wanted them to keep it as low as possible. They played spinners well, and we brought fast bowlers, and it worked, and they were bowled for 154. Our batters needed application, and Umar Khute showed the way," he said.

Individual Honours And GE Academy's Response

GE Academy opener Shardul Fagare walked away with the Man of the Series award for his consistent show, while Swaraj More was declared best all-rounder.

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GE Academy coach Nitin Modak felt one bad match in the season can’t define their team. “We had good performances from skipper Aarush Kolhe, Shardul Fagare, and Sparsh Gholap in batting, and Shamsuddin Mansebdar, Shreyansh Singh and Swaraj More had a terrific tournament. We will take positives from the season and come back strong next season. Just one off game can’t define our consistent showing in the tournament,” Modak said.

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