Angkrish Raghuvanshi made his arrival in IPL with maiden fifty as he scored 54 off 27 balls and formed a 104-run partnership with Sunil Narine for the 2nd wicket | Credits: KKR Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders' young cricketer Angkrish Raghuvanshi has released an apology statement on social media regarding his remarks on Saina Nehwal's comment. The young cricketer took to his official account on X and mentioned that he only meant it as a joke, but admits it was an immature one.

"I’m sorry everyone, I meant my remarks as a joke, looking back I think it was a really immature joke. I realize my mistake and I sincerely apologize.