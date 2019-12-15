MDFA League: Kenkre, Air India score easy wins

Mumbai: Kenkre FC and Air India comfortably won their respective Elite Division matches this years edition of Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Cooperage ground, Colaba here on Sunday.

Riding on the twin strikes from Arhaan Bhatt, Kenkre FC charged to a 3-0 win against FSI Sea View SC in the second match of the day. Atharv Bhandare struck the third goal to complete Kenkre’s win.

Earlier, former champions Air India scored twice through Ashiq Mohammed and Yogesh Kadam to blank Century Rayon 2-0.

Results:

Elite Div: Kenkre FC: 3 (Arhaan Bhatt 2, Atharv Bhandare) bt FSI Sea View SC: 0; Air India: 2 (Ashiq Mohammed, Yogesh Kadam) bt Century Rayon: 0.