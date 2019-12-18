MDFA League: GM Sports Club tame Millat FC

Mumbai: G M Sports Club were in top form and scored an authoritative 6-1 victory against Millat FC in an Elite Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League 2019-2020 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

The hero of G M Sports Club’s win was striker Abdul Ejaz who netted two goals while, Jayraj Ghelani, Aniket Joshi, Rolden Castelino and Umang Surti scored one each. Millat FC had taken an early lead through Merick Fernandes strike.

Earlier, Sellebrity FC produce two strikes through Jayesh Sutar and Tushar Poojary to snatch a satisfying win, while Salcette FC scored through Sameer Sawant.