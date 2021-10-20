'MCC's Life Membership is an absolute honour which I accept with utmost humility': Harbhajan Singh

London: Former Indian cricketing greats Harbhajan Singh and Javagal Srinath were on Tuesday awarded the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Honorary Life Membership (HLM) this year. The former spinner reacted tp it stating that the membership was "absolute honour", which he accepts with "utmost humility".

Over the years, I have always enjoyed playing at the Lord's whether it's been for India or as a visiting county team player against Middlesex. MCC's "Life Membership" is an absolute honour which I accept with utmost humility. Thank you MCC @HomeOfCricket pic.twitter.com/Wv8DTmkxZ1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 20, 2021

Eight of the 12 Test-playing countries find a mention in this year's list, which features some of the most notable names of the game.

Indian duo Harbhajan Singh and Javagal Srinath had brilliant international careers. While Harbhajan is country's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests, with 417 scalps from 103 Tests, Srinath is considered as one of India's finest ODI players, having claimed 315 wickets and finishing his career as country's second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

Besides the two Indians, the honour was also bestowed upon 16 other cricketers which included England's leading Test run-scorer, Sir Alastair Cook, Ian Bell and Marcus Trescothick. Besides, Sarah Taylor who is considered as one of the finest wicket-keepers of her generation was included in the list.

Four Proteas great have been bestowed the Honorary Life Membership, with Hashim Amla, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis and Morne Morkel all receiving the recognition.

From Australia all-rounder Alex Blackwell and batter Damien Martyn were also included. West Indies' cricketers Ian Bishop, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Ramnaresh Sarwan also received the honour. Rangana Herath who represented Sri Lanka and took 433 Test wickets in a career spanning almost two decades, also featured in the list

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:14 AM IST