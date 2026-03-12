MCC Pro 40 Cricket League 2026: MCC Purple Snatch Win Over MCC Black On First Innings Lead

All-rounder Akshat Dhas poses with his Player of the Match award | File Photo

Mumbai, March 12: MCC Purple defeated MCC Black on the basis of having taken the first innings lead in a Plate Group match of the MCC Pro 40 Cricket League 2026, organised by Jwala Sports Foundation and played at the Oval Maidan on Thursday.

Centuries power MCC Purple to strong first innings total

Batting first, MCC Purple, bolstered by the century efforts of Aarush Arora 111 (94 balls) and all-rounder Akshat Dhas 100 (93 balls), posted a total of 261 for 9 wickets in 53 overs in their first innings.

Later, they dismissed MCC Black for 132 all out in 46.5 overs to gain the crucial first innings lead. Akshat claimed seven wickets for 41 runs.

Second innings declaration secures advantage

MCC Purple in their second innings scored 128 for 8 wickets declared in 28.4 overs. Aarush Arora top-scored with 64 runs while MCC Black bowler Ananth Sharma took 6 wickets for 27 runs.

MCC Black in their second innings scored 82 for 8 wickets in 27 overs.

Brief scores

MCC Purple - 1st innings: 261 for 9, 53 overs (Aarush Arora 111 (94 balls), Akshat Dhas 100 (93 balls); Kundan Yadav 3 for 56, Ananth Sharma 2 for 49) & 2nd innings: 128 for 8 decl, 28.4 overs (Aarush Arora 64, Atharv Chauhan 28; Ananth Sharma 6 for 27, Mridul Makkar 2 for 9)

MCC Black - 1st innings: 132 all out, 46.5 overs (Sayyed Ubaishi 42*, Isaac DeCosta 32; Akshat Dhas 7 for 41, Vivaan Shrada 2 for 18) & 2nd innings: 82 for 8, 27 overs (Kundan Yadav 38; Akshat Dhas 2 for 24, Vivaan Shrada 2 for 30)

Result

Match drawn; MCC Purple won on first innings lead.

Player of the Match

Akshat Dhas — 100 runs and bowling figures of 7 for 41 & 2 for 24.

