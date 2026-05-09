MCC Pro 40 Boys' U-16 Cricket League 2026: MCC Pink Clinch Plate Division Title With Dominant Display

The victorious MCC Pink players pose with their trophies | File Photo

Mumbai, May 8: The combined efforts of Mohammad Ameen (6 wickets for 33 runs) and Aditya Ghosh (132 runs off 123 balls) were instrumental in MCC Pink recording a win against MCC Purple on the basis of their 96-run first innings lead in the Plate Division final of the MCC Pro 40 Boys' U-16 Cricket League 2026, organised by Jwala Sports Foundation and played at the Oval Maidan.

MCC Purple bowled out for 247

Electing to bat first, MCC Purple were bowled out for 247 runs in 58.2 overs in their first innings.

Yuv Shah scored 97 runs off 117 balls, while Ameen bowled a deadly spell to restrict the opposition.

Aditya Ghosh powers MCC Pink

Later, MCC Pink, powered by Aditya Ghosh's century knock, boosted their innings to 343 all out in 70.3 overs in their first innings and took a sizeable lead.

MCC Purple bowler Akshat Dhaas took 4 wickets for 48 runs.

MCC Pink clinch title on first innings lead

MCC Purple scored 18 for 2 wickets in their second innings.

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Brief scores (final)

MCC Purple — 1st innings: 247 all out, 58.2 overs (Yuv Shah 97 off 117 balls; Mohammad Ameen 6 for 33) & 2nd innings: 18 for 2, 6 overs vs MCC Pink 343 all out, 70.3 overs (Aditya Ghosh 132 off 123 balls; Akshat Dhaas 4 for 48).

Result: Match drawn, MCC Pink won on 96-run first innings lead.

Player of the Match: Mohammad Ameen (MCC Pink).