MCC Little Star Boys’ U-12 Cricket League 2026: Kabir Kirtikar’s Century Powers Santacruz To 110-Run Win

Kabir Kirtikar who cracked a 111-ball 107 runs poses with his Player of the Match award | File Photo

Mumbai, April 11: An outstanding 111-ball century knock of 107 runs by Kabir Kirtikar was the highlight of MCC Santacruz’s 110-run win against MCC Thane Red in the first-round match of the MCC Little Star Boys’ U-12 Day League Cricket Tournament 2026, organised by Jwala Sports Foundation and played at the Oval Maidan.

Santacruz post massive total

Choosing to bat first, MCC Santacruz, boosted by Kabir’s marathon innings, amassed a massive total of 254 for 9 wickets declared from 52 overs. Sourish Wagh contributed 20 runs to the total.

Abhayam Agnihotri 3 for 26 and Vivaan Gurjar 2 for 29 were Thane Red’s best bowlers.

Thane Red fall short in chase

In reply, Thane Red were unable to put up a fight and were dismissed for 144 in 36.1 overs. Only Nehal Chauhan managed to score 32 runs, while Santacruz bowlers Kaushal Kamthe 3 for 15 and Farhan K. 3 for 27 picked up most of the wickets.

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Match summary

Brief scores: MCC Santacruz 254 for 9 decl, 52 overs (Kabir Kirtikar 107 (111 balls), Sourish Wagh 20; Abhayam Agnihotri 3 for 26, Vivaan Gurjar 2 for 29) beat MCC Thane Red 144 all out, 36.1 overs (Nehal Chauhan 32; Kaushal Kamthe 3 for 15, Farhan K. 3 for 27, Shaurya Verma 3 for 41). Result: MCC Santacruz won by 110 runs.

Man of the Match: Kabir Kirtikar 107 runs.

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