Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Witness Action-Packed Matches

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, which commenced on 1st December 2025, continues to showcase high-quality football across Mumbai, with teams delivering competitive and entertaining performances as the season progresses.

In Match 1, MYJ–GMSC put on a dominant all-round display to secure a comprehensive 5–0 victory over CFCI. From the opening whistle, MYJ–GMSC controlled the tempo of the game, enjoying 57% possession and consistently pressing in the attacking half. Their intent was reflected in their attacking statistics, as they registered 17 shots, 12 of which were on target, while limiting CFCI to just two shots throughout the match. Defensively, MYJ–GMSC were extremely disciplined, committing only one foul and finishing the game without a single yellow or red card. In contrast, CFCI struggled to cope with the pressure and were shown two yellow cards. MYJ–GMSC also dominated set-piece situations, earning eight corners, compared to CFCI’s two, while both sides were caught offside once.

The breakthrough came early in the second half, with MYJ–GMSC opening the scoring in the 47th minute (47:40). This goal shifted momentum completely in their favour, and the side capitalized clinically. Himanshu Patil doubled the lead in the 53rd minute (52:56) with a well-taken finish, followed by Syeavan Shetty, who found the net at 60:25 to further extend the advantage. The contest was effectively sealed by Miit Adekar, who delivered an impressive brace, scoring in the 70th minute (70:25) and again in the 73rd minute (72:33), underlining MYJ–GMSC’s attacking superiority.

Overall, it was a commanding and complete performance by MYJ–GMSC, who demonstrated tactical discipline, attacking efficiency, and defensive solidity to register one of the most convincing victories of the tournament so far.