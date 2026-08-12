MCA Wishes Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan On India Recall For Test Series Against Sri Lanka Starting August 15

Sarfaraz Khan with his father | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, August 12: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) congratulated Sarfaraz Khan after the Mumbai batter earned a recall to India's Test squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The MCA shared a post on social media wishing Sarfaraz the very best after he was named as the replacement for injured Sai Sudharsan in India's squad for the two-match Test series.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan earns an India recall. He joins India's Test squad for the Tour of Sri Lanka, replacing the injured Sai Sudharsan – ahead of the first Test in Galle, beginning 15th August. We wish him the very best," the MCA said in its post.

Sarfaraz's return is a boost for Mumbai cricketas the batter once again got an opportunity to represent India in Test cricket. He has previously played six Tests for the national side.

India will begin their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle on August 15. Sarfaraz will now be part of the squad as India prepare for the opening Test.

The recall also gives the Mumbai batter another opportunity to push for a regular place in India's Test middle order. His inclusion comes after Sudharsan was ruled out of the series due to injury.

For the MCA, Sarfaraz's return to the national squad marks another moment of pride for Mumbai cricket which has produced several of India's leading Test batters over the years.

India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.