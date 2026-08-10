Sarfaraz Khan Lost 17Kg & Trained In Kashmir: How Mumbai Batter Earned His Recall For IND Vs SL Tests

Sarfaraz Khan has joined up with the Indian team after being drafted as an injury replacement for Sai Sudharsan. He last played for India in 2024 and hasn't been part of the squad for more than a year. His India recall comes after a major transformation over the past 18 months.

As per PTI, the Mumbai batter has lost 17kg while working hard on his fitness and batting. Sarfaraz has often faced questions over his bulky frame despite his impressive domestic record. One look at his Instagram and his transformation is clear to see - from a chubby build, Sarfaraz is now leaner and fitter.

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The weight loss has given him a sharper look and has also helped his T20 game. He found himself as an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings set up, spending time with MS Dhoni. While CSK did not have the greatest of seasons, Khan did make his mark with some impactful knocks. After the IPL, he played in the Mumbai T20 League, where he opened the batting and scored truckload of runs.

However, with the onset of rains, Sarfaraz had no avenue to train. He then shifted base to Kashmir and has since honed his red ball game at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Kashmir. Khan also did skills training on astro turf wicket at the MCA Indoor facility at BKC and rented private facilities around Kurla where he batted for hours on used and under-prepared red-soil tracks to keep his game top notch against slow bowlers.

His skills will make him a vital asset and he could be slotted straight into the XI, with Dhruv Jurel playing as a specialist batter. He has already arrived in Colombo and is training with the squad, trying to make the most of his rare opportunity.