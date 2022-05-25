MCA U-25 T20 knockout: Karan Shah scores century in New Hind's big win

Mumbai: Opening batsman Karan Shah was in smashing form scoring a 53-ball 102 runs which helped New Hind SC record a comfortable 7-wicket win against Mazagon CC in a quarter-final match of the John Bright Cricket Club organised MCA Rathod Trophy Under-25 T20 knockout cricket tournament, played at the New Hind SC ground, Matunga.

Mazagon CC, deciding to bat scored 193 for 6 wickets from 20 overs. Harsh Mogaveera scored 65 runs, Siddhesh Gavande 43 runs while Dashrath Chavan and Ankur Singh contributed 29 and 27 runs respectively. New Hind’s Rohit Mane took 3 wickets for 26 runs.

New Hind easily chased the target scoring 196 for 3 wickets in 19 overs. Besides Karan’s century knock Rugved More made 57 runs to secure the win. Karan was named Player of the Match.

In another quarter-final match, Payyade SC defeated Sind SC by 55 runs. Payyade SC batting first were dismissed for a paltry 139 runs in 19.5 overs. Japjeet S. was the lone batsman to score 34 runs, while Sind SC bowlers Abhishek Srivastava 3 for 37 and Ashwin Shelke 2 for 24 picked the wickets.

Defending a low total, Payyade bowlers Rajesh Sardar 3 for 13 and Dev Patel 2 for 13 did well to restrict Sind SC to a low score of 84 for 8 wickets from their 20 overs. Chirag Sachdev made an unbeaten 21 runs. The Player of the Match award went to Rajesh Sardar.

Brief scores: Payyade SC 139 all out, 19.5 overs (Japjeet S. 34; Abhishek Srivastava 3/37, Ashwin Shelke 2/24) beat Sind SC 84 for 8, 20 overs (Chirag Sachdev 21 not out; Rajesh Sardar 3/13, Dev Patel 2/13). Result: Payyade SC won by 55 runs.

Player of the Match: Rajesh Sardar (Payyade SC).

Mazagon CC 193 for 6, 20 overs (Harsh Mogaveera 65, Siddhesh Gavande 43, Dashrath Chavan 29, Ankur Singh 27; Rohit Mane 3/26) lost to New Hind SC 196 for 3, 19 overs (Karan Shah 102 (53-balls, 6x4s, 9x6s), Rugved More 57 (41-balls, 2x4s, 4x6s). Result: New Hind SC won by 7 wickets.

Player of the Match: Karan Shah (New Hind SC).