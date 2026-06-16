MCA Men's Team Embarks On Developmental Tour Of The United Kingdom | File Pic

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is delighted to announce its Men's Cricket Tour of the United Kingdom, scheduled from 20 June to 15 July 2026. The tour has been designed as a high-performance development initiative aimed at providing Mumbai's emerging cricketers with valuable overseas exposure through competitive cricket in English conditions.

The touring contingent will compete in a challenging schedule comprising three two-day matches and several One-Day fixtures against county second XI teams, national county representative sides and professional outfits. The itinerary includes matches against teams associated with Sussex, Yorkshire, Lancashire, Gloucestershire and Derbyshire, offering the players an opportunity to test their skills against quality opposition.

The Thought Behind the Tour

For decades, overseas tours have played a pivotal role in the development of young cricketers. Competing in England presents unique challenges, including adapting to different weather conditions, pitches and styles of play. The objective of this tour is to create an environment that encourages growth both on and off the field.

The tour seeks to:

Provide exposure to international playing conditions;

Enhance technical and tactical awareness through quality match practice;

Develop resilience, adaptability and game awareness;

Foster discipline, teamwork and professionalism; and

Prepare players for the transition to higher levels of representative cricket.

Special Interaction with Dilip Vengsarkar

Adding immense value to the experience, former India captain and Mumbai cricket legend Dilip Vengsarkar will visit the squad during select matches of the tour. His interactions with the players will offer invaluable insights into the mindset, preparation and dedication required to succeed at the highest level of the game.

His presence will serve as a source of inspiration for the young cricketers as they represent Mumbai cricket overseas.

MCA UK Tour 2026 – Playing Squad

The following players have been selected as part of the touring squad:

Raza Nishad Mirza

Ayush Viren Jethwa

Aayush Shrikrishna Shete

Sylvester Patrick Dsouza

Suved Vijay Parkar

Arjun Piyush Gadoya

Musheer Ahmed Naushad Ahmed Khan

Manan Rakesh Bhatt

Vedant Mohan Murkar

Abhigyan Abhishek Kundu

Naman Devendra Pushpak

Atharva Vinod Kardile

Atharva Sanjay Bhosale

Atharva Ankolekar

Mohit Anil Avasthi

Karthik Shaji Kumar

Zaid Nafeel Patankar

Onkar Tukaram Tarmale

The team will depart for England on 20 June 2026 and return to Mumbai on 15 July 2026, following an intensive schedule of matches and training sessions.

Mr. Ajinkya Naik, President stated:

“The purpose of this tour goes beyond results. It is an opportunity for our young players to experience new environments, broaden their horizons, and grow both as cricketers and as individuals. Such exposure is invaluable in preparing them for future opportunities at the highest level of the game. The chance to learn from a legend like Dilip Vengsarkar will make this experience even more enriching, memorable, and meaningful.”

The Mumbai Cricket Association remains committed to creating opportunities that nurture talent and uphold the rich tradition of excellence associated with Mumbai cricket. The 2026 UK Tour represents another important step in shaping the next generation of Mumbai cricketers.