IND Vs AFG 2nd ODI 2026: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Surprise Fans With Spin Bowling In Nets | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Surprise Fans With Spin Bowling In Nets | X

Lucknow, June 16: Team India will take on Afghanistan in the second match of the three-match series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on June 17. India batters Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal surprised fans as they were seen practising spin bowling during a net session on Tuesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the practice session on its official social media account.

Fans were surprised to see their favourite batters performing spin-bowling duties in the nets. Rohit Sharma was seen bowling off-spin, while Yashasvi Jaiswal bowled leg-spin. Fans have humorously speculated that they are trying their hand at spin bowling because the Ekana Stadium pitch is known to assist spinners.

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However, it will be interesting to see whether India captain Shubman Gill hands the ball to Rohit Sharma or Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second One-Day International (ODI) against Afghanistan in Lucknow.

India will enter the contest with a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. A victory in Lucknow will help the hosts seal the series.

Rohit Sharma became the oldest cricketer to take the field for India during the first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamshala. Rohit was run out for 16 off 16 balls. At 39, he achieved the milestone, surpassing Mohinder Amarnath.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (Captain), Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prince Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicket-keeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharoti