IND Vs AFG 1st ODI 2026: 39-Year-Old Rohit Sharma Gets Run Out In India's Chase Against Afghanistan | VIDEO | X

Dharamshala, June 13: India suffered an early setback in their chase against Afghanistan as veteran opener Rohit Sharma was run out for 16 runs off 16 balls in the first ODI at Dharamshala on Saturday. At 39, Rohit is the oldest player in the Indian squad for the series. Rohit achieved a milestone in the match by becoming the oldest player to represent Team India in an ODI.

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Former Team India captain Rohit Sharma became the oldest male cricketer to represent the country in an ODI match. Rohit broke the 37-year-old record which was previously held by Mohinder Amarnath. Rohit Sharma appeared in the match aged 39 years and 44 days, some reports suggest 39 years 75 days. However, Mohinder Amarnath took the field in an ODI ageing 39 years and 36 days which was taken over by Rohit Sharma.

The dismissal came in the seventh over when Rohit attempted a quick single after pushing the ball towards mid-on. However, there was confusion between him and captain Shubman Gill who sent him back midway through the run.

Afghanistan quickly took advantage of the mix-up. Rashid Khan collected the ball and threw it towards the wicket-keeper, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz completing the run-out. Rohit's desperate dive was not enough to make his ground as India lost their first wicket at 47.

Shubman Gill kept yelling "no run" because the bowler got in his way when running. Rohit Sharma didn't listen to him, kept running and got out by his own mistake.

Several social media users are raising concerns over the fitness of the former Indian captain and also questioning if India should go ahead with him with their plans for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027.