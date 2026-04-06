MCA Launches Elite High Performance Camp To Shape Mumbai's Cricket Stars For National Glory | Credits: Britannica (Representational Image)

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) today successfully commenced its High Performance Camp, inaugurated by former India captain and cricketing stalwart Dilip Vengsarkar.

A total of 25 high-performing players each from the men’s and women’s categories, identified based on their consistent performances across BCCI tournaments, have been selected to participate in this intensive three-week programme. The camp is designed to nurture emerging talent and further strengthen Mumbai’s cricketing pipeline.

The initiative will also feature specialised skill-based training sessions conducted by former India cricketers Nilesh Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe, who will work closely with players to enhance specific aspects of their game.

In addition to on-field training, the camp includes a comprehensive development programme with expert sessions by sports psychologists, nutritionists, financial planners, and sleep management professionals. These sessions aim to equip players with the knowledge and tools required to excel both on and off the field.

A key feature of the camp is the integration of senior and junior players in training sessions. This approach encourages the sharing of experience, insights, and practical knowledge, fostering a culture of mentorship. Enhanced communication and interaction among players are expected to contribute significantly to skill development and overall growth.

The MCA High Performance Camp is an initiative of the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) and the Apex Council, aimed at supporting Mumbai’s top-performing cricketers and helping them excel at the highest level, with the ultimate goal of representing both Mumbai and India.

The camp will also serve as a crucial platform for identifying talent for the upcoming UK tour, with standout performers earning selection.

Quote from MCA President, Ajinkya Naik:

"The MCA High Performance Camp reflects our commitment to building a strong future for Mumbai cricket. By bringing together top performers across age groups and providing them with access to expert guidance, both on and off the field, we aim to create well-rounded cricketers ready for the next level. Initiatives like these are crucial in preparing players not just to represent Mumbai, but to go on and represent India with distinction."

The MCA remains committed to developing excellence in cricket by creating structured pathways and providing top-quality training opportunities for promising players across age groups.