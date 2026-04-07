MCA Kandivali Win Matunga Gymkhana Inter-Club Badminton Tournament 2026 After 3-2 Victory Over NSCI

The champions MCA Kandivali players are seen in jubilant mood as they pose with their trophy and medals | File Photo

Mumbai, April 7: MCA Kandivali emerged champions in the Matunga Gymkhana GMBA Invitational Inter-Club Badminton Tournament 2026. The Kandivali shuttlers defeated the NSCI Team ‘A’ 3-2 in the finals played at the Matunga Gymkhana courts.

MCA take early lead with strong doubles performances

In the first men's doubles rubber, the MCA pair of Manas Mehta and Vineet Parmar got the better of the NSCI duo of Aditya Somani and Jay Sonthalia 21-16, 21-16 to take a 1-0 lead. Later, MCA doubled their lead (2-0) with Hitesh Dua and Kartik Shah recording a hard-fought 24-22, 21-16 win against Siddharth Doshi and Yameer Sanghvi.

NSCI fight back but MCA seal victory

NSCI cut the deficit when Neeral Shah and Nikhil Mansukhani defeated the MCA pairing of Mitesh Arora and Sachin Wani 21-19, 21-19 in the third rubber.

MCA returned to winning ways as Maulik Jasapara and Nitesh Shah quelled the challenge from the NSCI pair of Suneet Kabra and Yash Golecha, posting a 21-17, 21-17 win to take an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Dead rubber concludes final tie

In the dead fifth rubber, the MCA combination of Darshit Parmar and Neha Parmar lost to Mayur Bhojwani and Shalini Wadhwa 17-21, 5-21.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, MCA Kandivali beat P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 3-1 and NSCI Team 'A' beat Goregaon Sports Club by an identical 3-1 scoreline.

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Final results

Results (final): MCA Kandivali beat NSCI Team 'A' 3-2 (Manas Mehta/Vineet Parmar beat Aditya Somani/Jay Sonthalia 21-16, 21-16; Hitesh Dua/Kartik Shah beat Siddharth Doshi/Yameer Sanghvi 24-22, 21-16; Mitesh Arora/Sachin Wani lost to Neeral Shah/Nikhil Mansukhani 19-21, 19-21; Maulik Jasapara/Nitesh Shah beat Suneet Kabra/Yash Golecha 21-17, 21-17; Darshit Parmar/Neha Parmar lost to Mayur Bhojwani/Shalini Wadhwa 17-21, 5-21).

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