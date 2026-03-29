Khar Gymkhana Felicitates MCA For Third Consecutive Best Cricket Association Award In Mumbai

Khar Gymkhana hosted a special felicitation ceremony to honour the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for being named the Best Cricket Association in India for three consecutive years, marking a significant milestone in the city’s sporting history. |

Mumbai: Khar Gymkhana hosted a special felicitation ceremony to honour the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for being named the Best Cricket Association in India for three consecutive years, marking a significant milestone in the city’s sporting history.

Significance of Achievement

The event brought together prominent figures from Mumbai’s cricketing and sporting fraternity, celebrating MCA’s sustained excellence in grassroots development, infrastructure, women’s cricket, and high-performance initiatives. The achievement further cements Mumbai’s reputation as a powerhouse of Indian cricket.

Welcoming the gathering, Khar Gymkhana president Gaurav Kapadia described the honour as a proud moment for the institution. He noted that Mumbai cricket has long set the benchmark for the rest of the country and praised MCA’s vision, structure, and commitment to excellence in recent years.

Former President's Insights

Former Khar Gymkhana president Vivek Devnani highlighted the enduring strength of Mumbai’s cricketing culture, emphasising its discipline, depth, and consistent production of talent. He remarked that MCA has successfully modernised this legacy through focused grassroots programmes, increased investment in women’s cricket, and a clearly defined high-performance pathway. According to him, the recognition reflects sustained efforts and a commitment to getting the fundamentals right over time.

Accepting the honour, MCA president Ajinkya Naik expressed gratitude and dedicated the award to all stakeholders of Mumbai cricket, including players, coaches, officials, and supporters. He reiterated the Association’s commitment to inclusive growth, strengthening grassroots structures, and building a robust high-performance ecosystem.

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Advocate Jahnvi Gurnani described the evening as a celebration of a cricketing culture that continues to inspire future generations.

Key Initiatives Launched by MCA

Over the past year, MCA has launched several key initiatives, including the inaugural Women’s T20 Mumbai League and the “Catch Them Young” Under-12 talent identification programme. It has also expanded player registration centres across suburban Mumbai to improve accessibility.

Infrastructure and legacy projects have included naming stands at Wankhede Stadium after cricketing stalwarts. High-performance programmes such as ‘Mumbai Fast’, specialised coaching camps, and overseas exposure tours have further strengthened the talent pipeline.

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