Outrage In Vasai After Driver Runs Over Sleeping Puppy On Jetty, Police Register Cruelty Case

A wave of outrage has swept through the Vasai Fort Bandar Jetty area after a car driver heartlessly ran over a sleeping seven-month-old puppy, leading to its immediate death. | Representational Image

Vasai: A wave of outrage has swept through the Vasai Fort Bandar Jetty area after a car driver heartlessly ran over a sleeping seven-month-old puppy, leading to its immediate death. The horrific incident, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media, sparking demands for strict action against the perpetrator.

The Vasai Police have officially registered a case against the unidentified driver following the incident.

Location & Timeline

The Vasai Fort Bandar Jetty is a high-traffic zone used by commuters traveling between Vasai and Bhayandar via the Ro-Ro ferry service. On Saturday, March 28, around 9:00 AM, a car driver approaching the jetty stepped out of his vehicle to purchase a ferry ticket.

At that time, a seven-month-old puppy was peacefully sleeping just a short distance in front of the car. According to witnesses and footage, after returning to his vehicle with the ticket, the driver made no attempt to shoo the animal away or wait for it to move. Instead, he drove the vehicle directly over the puppy in a reckless and inhumane manner. The young animal suffered severe injuries and died on the spot due to heavy bleeding.

Immediate Death

Upon learning of the incident, Arbaz Sheikh, the manager of the Vasai-Bhayandar Ro-Ro service, rushed to the spot. After reviewing the CCTV footage, which clearly showed the driver’s deliberate negligence, Sheikh filed a formal complaint at the Vasai Police Station.

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Taking serious note of the cruelty, the Vasai Police have booked the driver under:

Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Mischief by killing or maiming animal). Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

"The footage clearly shows the driver had ample opportunity to avoid the animal. This was a callous act of cruelty," a local resident expressed.

The police are currently using the vehicle's registration number to track down and arrest the driver.

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