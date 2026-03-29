Major LPG Scam Unearthed In Palghar, Domestic Gas Diverted For Commercial Use |

Palghar: In a major crackdown amid ongoing concerns over LPG shortages, a large-scale black marketing racket involving domestic gas cylinders has been exposed in Musarne village of Wada taluka in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

The illegal operation came to light after the state vigilance squad conducted a raid at a premises owned by Santosh Shelke. Officials discovered that domestic LPG was being illegally transferred into commercial cylinders using electric motors and sold at inflated prices.

Investigations revealed that gas from 5 kg and 9 kg domestic cylinders was being refilled into 15 kg commercial cylinders, violating safety norms and regulatory laws.

During the raid, authorities seized 91 empty cylinders, along with electric motors and weighing scales used in the operation. Two individuals have been detained in connection with the case, while the name of Deva Pawar has emerged as a key suspect behind the racket.

The incident has triggered public outrage, especially as many residents are currently facing difficulties in accessing domestic LPG, with long queues seen outside gas agencies. Citizens have expressed anger over the illegal activities taking place even as genuine consumers struggle to secure essential supplies.

However the district administration has clarified that there has been no reduction in supply orders to domestic gas distributors or petrol pumps across the district.

Also Watch:

District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar recently appealed to citizens not to resort to panic-buying of fuel or LPG cylinders. She emphasized that hoarding and black marketing will not be tolerated, adding that both the administration and police have been put on alert to curb such malpractices. Citizens have also been urged to report any irregularities to the authorities.

Authorities have assured strict action against those involved, and further investigation into the racket is currently underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/