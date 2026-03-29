Indian LPG Tankers Safely Cross Strait Of Hormuz Amid Tensions, Fresh Supplies Set To Ease Cooking Gas Shortage In India

Two Indian LPG tankers carrying 94,000 tonnes of cooking gas safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are heading to India. | IANS & File Pic

Mumbai: Two more Indian LPG tankers have safely crossed the sensitive Strait of Hormuz, bringing relief amid ongoing tensions in West Asia. These ships are carrying a large quantity of cooking gas and are expected to reach India within the next two days.

Details of the Tankers

The two vessels, BW TYR and BW ELM, are carrying around 94,000 tonnes of LPG together. BW TYR is heading towards Mumbai and is likely to arrive on March 31, while BW ELM is on its way to New Mangalore and is expected to reach on April 1. Their arrival will help improve the availability of cooking gas in the country.

Earlier Shipments Also Reached Safely

Before this, four other Indian LPG tankers had also managed to cross the route safely. Ships like Pine Gas and Jag Vasant delivered over 92,000 tonnes of LPG between March 26 and March 28. Earlier in the month, MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi had reached ports like Mundra Port and Kandla Port with similar cargo.

Why This Is Important for India

India depends heavily on imports for its cooking gas needs. Around 60 per cent of LPG demand is met through imports, and nearly 90 per cent of that comes from West Asia. Due to the ongoing conflict involving United States, Israel, and Iran, shipping in the region has been badly affected. The safe arrival of these tankers is crucial to avoid a major shortage.

Alternative Supplies and Ongoing Efforts

With the route facing disruptions, India has started sourcing LPG from countries like United States and Argentina. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and many Indian ships and crew members are still in the region. The government is also working to bring back Indian seafarers safely.

Situation Under Control

Despite the challenges, port operations across India remain normal. Officials have confirmed that there is no congestion, and all maritime activities are running smoothly. Continuous monitoring and quick action have helped maintain stability in fuel supply.