Relief For India As LPG Tanker Shivalik Safely Crosses Strait Of Hormuz, Docks At Mundra With 45,000 MT Gas

The Indian-flagged LPG tanker Shivalik LPG Carrier safely arrived at Mundra Port on Monday after successfully crossing the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz, bringing relief amid concerns about fuel shipments through the region. |

Mundra: The Indian-flagged LPG tanker Shivalik LPG Carrier safely arrived at Mundra Port on Monday after successfully crossing the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz, bringing relief amid concerns about fuel shipments through the region.

Qatar Cargo to Stabilise Domestic Supply

The vessel departed from Qatar carrying around 45,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Officials said the cargo will contribute to stabilising domestic LPG supplies as authorities closely monitor maritime routes in the Gulf region.

According to Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the tanker successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz and entered open waters before reaching Gujarat. The ship docked at Mundra Port at around 5 pm on Monday.

Second Vessel Nanda Devi Expected Tuesday

Sinha also confirmed that another Indian-flagged LPG carrier, Nanda Devi LPG Carrier, is expected to arrive at Kandla Port early Tuesday morning. The two vessels together are transporting nearly 92,700 metric tonnes of LPG to India.

Both tankers are operated by the Shipping Corporation of India, the country’s state-run shipping enterprise.

All Indian Seafarers Safe in Gulf Region

Officials also confirmed that all Indian seafarers operating in the Persian Gulf region remain safe, with no reports of incidents affecting crews. Government data indicates that 22 Indian-flagged vessels carrying about 611 seafarers are currently located west of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf.

Meanwhile, another tanker, Jag Laadki Oil Tanker, carrying approximately 81,000 tonnes of crude oil from the UAE, is also on its way to Mundra Port.

World's 20% Oil & Gas Passes Through Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most critical global energy shipping corridors, through which nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil and gas exports pass. With geopolitical tensions continuing in the region, Indian authorities and port operators are closely monitoring ship movements to ensure the safety of vessels and uninterrupted energy supply to the country.

Officials said major ports across India are coordinating with shipping companies and cargo operators to ensure smooth handling of incoming fuel shipments.