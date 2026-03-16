Assam Seeks 828 CAPF Companies For Historic Single-Phase Polls On April 9; 200 Companies Already Deployed

With Assam set to go to the polls in a single phase for the first time, the state has sought 828 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to ensure a peaceful and secure election process. |

Guwahati: With Assam set to go to the polls in a single phase for the first time, the state has sought 828 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to ensure a peaceful and secure election process. Of these, around 200 companies have already arrived, officials said on Monday.

CEO: Large Security Network in Place

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel said a large security network is being put in place for the Assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

More than 74,000 personnel of the Assam Police, including home guards, will be deployed across the state during the polls. In addition, 134 border checkpoints have been activated to monitor movement and prevent any illegal activities during the election period.

Flying Squads, CCTV, Social Media Watch

“Flying squads, static surveillance teams and extensive CCTV coverage have been activated. A dedicated CID social media cell is also monitoring fake news and AI-generated content,” Goel said, adding that strict vigilance will be maintained to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

Over 1.50 lakh civil polling personnel, including micro-observers and sector officers, will be deployed to conduct the elections across the state’s 31,486 polling stations.

Goel also confirmed that the Election Commission of India has appointed retired IAS officer Manjeet Singh as the Special Observer for Assam. Singh will review the overall preparedness for the polls and report directly to the Election Commission, while the CEO’s office will extend full logistical support.

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming election, Goel said the decision to conduct polling across all 126 Assembly constituencies in a single phase reflects improvements in the state’s infrastructure and security situation.

“Better roads, more public buildings and bridges, improved security arrangements, and the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from most parts of the state have made it possible to hold the elections in one phase,” he said.

IGP: We Are Better Equipped Now

Joining the briefing, IGP (Law and Order) and nodal security officer Akhilesh Kumar Singh said the administration is fully prepared to manage the logistical and security challenges that come with single-phase polling.

“Single-phase polling requires extensive preparation, but we are far better equipped now than before. Both the civil and police administrations are ready to conduct the polls smoothly,” he said.

The Election Commission issued the gazette notification for the elections on Sunday, bringing the Model Code of Conduct into immediate effect. Nominations can be filed from March 16 to March 23 between 11 am and 3 pm at the offices of District Commissioners, who will function as District Election Officers.

Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 24, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 26.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on April 9. Campaigning will end 48 hours before polling, at 5 pm on April 7. Counting of votes will take place on May 4, while any repolling, if required, will be conducted between April 11 and 13.

According to the updated electoral rolls published on March 15, Assam now has 2,50,21,413 voters. The 20–29 age group forms the largest segment of the electorate, with more than 66 lakh voters. There are also over 6.28 lakh first-time voters aged 18–19.

The state’s voter list includes 2,482 centenarian voters and nearly one lakh electors aged above 85 years.

Among the constituencies, Dalgaon has the highest number of voters with over 3.17 lakh electors, while Amri (ST) has the lowest with just over one lakh voters. Mankachar has the highest number of polling stations at 402, while Dotma has the fewest at 146.

For the first time, ballot papers used with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be printed in colour to make it easier for voters to identify candidates.

Strict Pre-Certification for Political Ads

Goel also reiterated strict guidelines on political advertising. In line with a Supreme Court order issued on April 13, 2004, all political advertisements in electronic media—including television, radio, social media, bulk SMS, voice messages and cinema halls—must be pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) throughout the year.

Print advertisements will require pre-certification only on the day before polling and on polling day.

The CEO also warned media organisations against publishing “paid news,” describing it as content disguised as news but intended to promote a candidate or political party. Instances of suspected paid news will be reported to the Press Council of India and the News Broadcasters Association for appropriate action, he added.

With elaborate arrangements underway, election authorities have appealed to political parties, candidates and voters to cooperate in ensuring that the polls are conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner.