 MCA Invites Bids For Navi Mumbai Franchise As T20 Mumbai League Eyes Nine-Team Expansion
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MCA Invites Bids For Navi Mumbai Franchise As T20 Mumbai League Eyes Nine-Team Expansion

The Mumbai Cricket Association has invited bids to operate a new Navi Mumbai-based franchise in the T20 Mumbai League, potentially expanding the men’s tournament to nine teams. The move follows a successful fourth edition held in June. Interested parties can collect bid documents from August 10 to 25 for a non-refundable fee of ₹2.5 lakh.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 10, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
MCA Invites Bids For Navi Mumbai Franchise As T20 Mumbai League Eyes Nine-Team Expansion
MCA Invites Bids For Navi Mumbai Franchise As T20 Mumbai League Eyes Nine-Team Expansion | File photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has invited bids for the right to operate one new team in the prestigious T20 Mumbai League, paving the way for the men’s league to expand to a nine-team competition.

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The new franchise is set to represent the Navi Mumbai region, further expanding the league’s reach and providing a platform for more cricketers from across Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

The development comes after a successful fourth edition of the league, held in June. The season saw strong fan interest and competitive cricket, further strengthening the league’s position as one of India’s leading franchise-based domestic T20 tournaments.

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Interested parties can obtain the bid documents from the MCA office at the Cricket Centre, Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate, Mumbai, from August 10 to August 25, 2026, between 11 am and 6 pm.

The bid documents can be obtained upon payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹2.5 lakh by Demand Draft in favour of the Mumbai Cricket Association. Payment can also be made through bank transfer to the account specified in the tender notice available on the Mumbai Cricket Association’s official website⁠.

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