MCA Installs Dilip Sardesai Gate Board At Wankhede Stadium On Legendary Cricketer’s Birth Anniversary |

On the birth anniversary of legendary Mumbai and India cricketer Late Dilip Sardesai, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) today installed a commemorative board marking the “Dilip Sardesai Gate – Gate No. 3” at Wankhede Stadium.

The board was installed in the presence of members of the MCA Apex Council, along with family members, friends and well-wishers of the late Dilip Sardesai.

The Dilip Sardesai Gate was named in his honour earlier, as a tribute to his outstanding contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket. The installation of the board at the entrance serves as a permanent reminder of his remarkable legacy and his place in Mumbai's rich cricketing history.

Dilip Sardesai was one of Mumbai's finest cricketers and a distinguished Indian Test batter. He played a significant role in India's historic Test series victory in the West Indies in 1971, producing memorable performances that remain an important part of Indian cricketing history.

Speaking on the occasion, MCA President Ajinkya Naik said:

“Dilip Sardesai's contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket is immense. He was a great cricketer and an important part of India's cricketing journey. On his birth anniversary, it is fitting that we honour his memory and legacy at Wankhede Stadium. The board marking his name will serve as a reminder to generations of cricketers and cricket lovers of the contribution he made to the game.”

The MCA Apex Council members joined the family and friends of Late Dilip Sardesai in remembering his outstanding career and lasting contribution to cricket.

The board marking the Dilip Sardesai Gate is a fitting tribute to a Mumbai cricketing legend whose legacy continues to inspire generations.