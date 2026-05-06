MCA Concludes High Performance Camp At BKC To Strengthen Grassroots Talent Development

Young cricketers participate in MCA’s High Performance Camp at BKC as officials and cricket legend Dilip Vengsarkar attend the closing ceremony | FIle Photo

Mumbai, May 6: The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) successfully concluded its three-week High Performance Camp at the BKC facility with a closing ceremony that celebrated the dedication, growth, and progress of the young cricketers who participated in the intensive programme.

The camp brought together top-performing players from various age-group categories, providing them with an opportunity to train in a highly competitive environment while enhancing their technical skills, fitness levels, discipline, and overall approach to the game. The initiative reflects MCA’s continued focus on strengthening Mumbai cricket’s grassroots structure and creating a strong pathway for emerging talent.

Cricketing dignitaries attend closing ceremony

The closing ceremony was graced by Indian cricket legend Dilip Vengsarkar, MCA President Ajinkya Naik, CIC Chairman Raju Kulkarni, MCA Secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar, Treasurer Arman Mallick, Executive Secretary C. S. Naik, along with other dignitaries. The event also featured the felicitation of outstanding players who delivered exceptional performances during the camp.

Young cricketers participate in MCA’s High Performance Camp at BKC as officials and cricket legend Dilip Vengsarkar attend the closing ceremony | File Photo

MCA reiterates commitment to youth development

Addressing the young cricketers, MCA President Ajinkya Naik said:

“The future of Mumbai cricket lies in the hands of our young players, and initiatives like this High Performance Camp are designed to provide them with the right exposure, guidance, and environment to succeed. It is encouraging to see the level of talent and commitment displayed by these youngsters. MCA remains committed to building a strong foundation for the next generation of Mumbai cricketers.”

Indian cricket legend Dilip Vengsarkar also interacted with the young participants and shared valuable insights from his cricketing journey, inspiring them to strive for excellence.

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Initiative aimed at preserving Mumbai’s cricketing legacy

The MCA High Performance Camp marks another significant step in the Association’s long-term vision of developing future stars and preserving Mumbai’s rich cricketing legacy through structured grassroots programmes.

A strong step towards shaping the future of Mumbai cricket.

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