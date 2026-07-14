MCA Approves Pension Scheme For Deceased First-Class Cricketers’ Spouses, AI Adoption And Ground Staff Bonus | AI Representational Image

The Apex Council of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), at its meeting held on 13 July 2026, approved a series of important initiatives aimed at strengthening player welfare, enhancing cricket administration, embracing technological innovation and recognising the contribution of support staff.

Pension support for cricketers' spouses

In a landmark welfare decision, the Apex Council approved a pension scheme for the spouses of deceased first-class cricketers from Mumbai.

Recognising the invaluable contribution of Mumbai's cricketers to the game, MCA has decided to extend financial support to their surviving spouses through a dedicated pension initiative.

Dr H.D. Kanga Cricket League

The Apex Council reviewed preparations for the upcoming Dr H.D. Kanga Cricket League, which is scheduled to commence from 15 August 2026.

The Association is undertaking the necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of one of Mumbai's most prestigious and historic cricket competitions.

Adoption of artificial intelligence

In line with global trends in sports administration and governance, MCA has resolved to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) across various aspects of its functioning in a phased manner.

The initiative is expected to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen data-driven decision-making, improve administrative processes and support cricket development initiatives across the Association.

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Bonus for ground staff

Acknowledging their tireless efforts and commitment to maintaining world-class playing conditions, the Apex Council approved a special bonus for MCA ground staff in recognition of their contribution during the hosting of major tournaments, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the Indian Premier League (IPL), and T20 Mumbai League matches.

The Council appreciated the professionalism and dedication displayed by the ground staff in ensuring the successful conduct of these events.

Mr Ajinkya Naik, President, said:

"The Apex Council's decisions are guided by three key principles—respect for our cricketing heritage, welfare of our cricketing family and readiness for the future. Supporting the spouses of deceased first-class cricketers, modernising our competitions, embracing AI-led innovation and recognising the contribution of our ground staff are all steps in that direction. MCA will continue to work towards the growth and betterment of cricket in Mumbai."