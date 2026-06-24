MBA Sub-Junior Badminton: Nikita Biswas, Arana Agarwal Stage Comeback Wins In U-13 Opening Round

Nikita Biswas and Arana Agarwal fought back after losing the first game to advance in the Maharashtra State Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament | Representational Image

Mumbai, June 24: Nikita Biswas started hesitantly and lost the first game against Shanaya Pai. But she staged a solid fightback to easily win the next two games, carving out a 12-15, 15-1, 15-1 win in a Girls' U-13 first-round match of the Yonex Sunrise 1st Maharashtra State Sub-Junior (U-11 & U-13) Selection Badminton Tournament 2026, organised by the Maharashtra Badminton Association and played at the Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Mulund (West), on Wednesday.

In another closely fought Girls' U-13 match, Arana Agarwal recovered after dropping the first game to defeat Shresta Dabral 15-17, 15-6, 15-4 to advance to the second round.

Comeback Wins Highlight Action

Earlier, in a Boys' U-11 first-round match, Adhrit Singh scored a hard-fought win against Niyukt Mogare, pulling off a 10-15, 15-12, 15-7 victory.

Results

Boys' U-11 (1st Round):

Shreean Kamble bt Jehan Choksi 15-13, 20-18;

Shantanu Avhad bt Aarav Saiya 15-7, 15-12;

Adhrit Singh bt Niyukt Mogare 10-15, 15-12, 15-7;

Preyansh Juneja bt Pavit Shetty 15-8, 15-7;

Atharva Ravi bt Vivaan Chavan 15-9, 12-15, 16-14;

Ishaan Joshi bt Arham Phade 15-11, 15-13;

Also Watch:

Girls' U-13 (1st Round):

Nikita Biswas bt Shanaya Pai 12-15, 15-1, 15-1;

Sara Thangaokar bt Mahi Rasal 15-9, 17-15;

Arana Agarwal bt Shresta Dabral 15-17, 15-6, 15-4;

Prisha Titare bt Vallari Devasthali 15-7, 12-15, 15-12.

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