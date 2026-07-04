MBA Sub-Junior Badminton Championship 2026: Divisha Singh, Rudra Manohar Clinch U-13 Singles And Doubles Titles

Girls' U-13 doubles champions Hazel Joshi (2nd right) and Divisha Singh pose with their trophies along with Chief Guest, Vinod Pawar (right), Additional Commissioner, Income Tax and Bhargav Joshi | File Photo

Mumbai, July 4, 2026: Divisha Singh and Rudra Manohar bagged two titles each, winning the Girls’ and Boys’ U-13 singles and doubles finals respectively in the MBA Sub-Junior Badminton Championship.

Divisha Claims Double Crown

In the girls’ singles final, the top seed, Divisha, scored a hard-fought 21-17, 21-14 victory against second seed Hazel Joshi to emerge champion.

Later, Divisha and Hazel combined effectively to overcome Aradhya Mohite and Nidhee Gaikwad 21-15, 21-10 in the Girls’ U-13 doubles final.

Rudra Dominates Boys’ Events

In the boys’ competition, Rudra staved off a spirited fight from Ronit Jadhav, clinching a 22-20, 21-15 win in the singles final. Later, in the doubles final, Rudra and Saatvik Gupta scored a shock win against top seeds Aadiraj Shetty and Ronit Jadhav, pulling off a 21-18, 21-11 victory.

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Results

Girls’ U-13 singles: 1-Divisha Singh bt 2-Hazel Joshi 21-17, 21-14.

Girls’ U-13 doubles: 1-1-Divisha Singh/Hazel Joshi bt Aradhya Mohite/Nidhee Gaikwad 21-15, 21-10.

Boys’ U-13 singles: Rudra Manohar bt Ronit Jadhav 22-20, 21-15.

Boys’ U-13 doubles: Rudra Manohar/Saatvik Gupta bt 1-Aadiraj Shetty/Ronit Jadhav 21-18, 21-11.

Mixed U-13 doubles: 1-Hazel Joshi/Aadiraj Shetty bt Parasmay Rane/Rutva Pande 21-12, 21-17.

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