MBA Sub-Junior Badminton Championship 2026: Divisha Singh, Rudra Manohar Clinch U-13 Singles And Doubles Titles

Mumbai, July 4, 2026: Divisha Singh and Rudra Manohar bagged two titles each, winning the Girls’ and Boys’ U-13 singles and doubles finals respectively in the MBA Sub-Junior Badminton Championship.
Divisha Claims Double Crown
In the girls’ singles final, the top seed, Divisha, scored a hard-fought 21-17, 21-14 victory against second seed Hazel Joshi to emerge champion.
Later, Divisha and Hazel combined effectively to overcome Aradhya Mohite and Nidhee Gaikwad 21-15, 21-10 in the Girls’ U-13 doubles final.
Rudra Dominates Boys’ Events
In the boys’ competition, Rudra staved off a spirited fight from Ronit Jadhav, clinching a 22-20, 21-15 win in the singles final. Later, in the doubles final, Rudra and Saatvik Gupta scored a shock win against top seeds Aadiraj Shetty and Ronit Jadhav, pulling off a 21-18, 21-11 victory.
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Results
Girls’ U-13 singles: 1-Divisha Singh bt 2-Hazel Joshi 21-17, 21-14.
Girls’ U-13 doubles: 1-1-Divisha Singh/Hazel Joshi bt Aradhya Mohite/Nidhee Gaikwad 21-15, 21-10.
Boys’ U-13 singles: Rudra Manohar bt Ronit Jadhav 22-20, 21-15.
Boys’ U-13 doubles: Rudra Manohar/Saatvik Gupta bt 1-Aadiraj Shetty/Ronit Jadhav 21-18, 21-11.
Mixed U-13 doubles: 1-Hazel Joshi/Aadiraj Shetty bt Parasmay Rane/Rutva Pande 21-12, 21-17.
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