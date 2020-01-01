Mayors Cup: Notoriety best for feature

Mumbai: The four-year-old filly from Pesi Shroff's stable, Notoriety who is making her come back after a long lay off should be the best bet for the Mayors Cup, the feature event on the eight day of the Mumbai meeting to be held at the Mahalaxmi race course, here on Thursday.

Notoriety, looks well placed to add to her solitary career victory when she takes on a small field for the Mayor's Cup, to be run over a distance of one and a quarter mile.

Notoriety dictated her own pace last time out over the same distance of 2000 meters but stuttered a bit in the homestretch. She, however, rallied back to give a scare to See the Dream the ultimate winner and stablemate.

She will certainly look to make amends this time as she beat the rest comfortably last time out while ending a good second. She is in good touch and with scope to improve, which she is bound to show, Notoriety emerges as the top contender among the five in the fray.

First race: 2.00 pm

Selections

1. The White Metal Plate (1600m) 1. Rogue One (3), 2. Nicollini (7), 3. Athulya (2)

2. The Mayor's Trophy (2000m): 1. Notoriety (5), 2. Gdansk (1), 3. Fleu de Lys (4)

3. The Spinoza Plate Div-1 (1200m): 1. Shapath (4), 2. Allegria (5), 3. Dragonmoss (3)

4. The Democraticus Plate (1200m): 1. Auspicious (2), 2. Dazzling Star (7), 3. Barack (8)

5. The Clinton (1400m): 1. Agrami (3), 2. Strong Storm (2), 3. Power of Thor (7)

6. The M D Mehta Trophy (1200m): California (4), 2. Isle Of Skye (5), 3. La Teste (6)

7. The Spinoza Plate Div-2 (1200m): 1. Cray Cray (8), 2. Maestro (2), 3. Solo Mission (9)

Day's Best Notoriety (2-5)