'Maybe You Should Add My Name': Rupa Gurunath Reveals How MS Dhoni Stunned CSK Officials With Retirement Decision | X

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17: In a moment that left Chennai Super Kings (CSK) officials stunned, legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni quietly informed the franchise of his decision to bring the curtain down on his IPL playing career by asking them to include his name in the list of players to be released, CSK owner Rupa Gurunath revealed.

Recalling the conversation that led to Dhoni's decision, Gurunath said the former India captain made the announcement towards the end of a team discussion on Saturday, during which the franchise had been discussing player releases, auction strategy and plans for the upcoming IPL season.

Speaking in an emotional video message shared on CSK's X account, Rupa said Dhoni's remark came almost unexpectedly, leaving everyone on the call struggling to process the development.

From the heart of Mrs. Rupa Gurunath - Owner, Chennai Super Kings Read More : https://t.co/AFjZ5yiuN4 https://t.co/Dncjo7kGDa — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 17, 2026

Dhoni's Unexpected Announcement Stuns CSK Officials

"We were on a call on Saturday discussing our team releases. We had gone through a lot of cricket discussions. We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking. A lot of discussions went on, and at the end of the call, Kasi (CSK CEO) was just reading the list of releases, and very quietly MS said, maybe you should add my name in," she said.

"You won't believe it, the video call just shut down at that moment. I called them back and told them, you know what? Even the internet could not handle you not being able to play the next season," she added.

Rupa said Dhoni had indicated during an earlier meeting that he was uncertain about playing in the upcoming season, but his eventual decision was still difficult to accept.

"When I met him a few months ago, he told me that he wasn't sure if he would be able to play in this upcoming season," said Gurunath.

Rupa Gurunath Reflects On Emotional Decision

Describing the development as an emotional moment for the franchise, Rupa said Dhoni's commitment to the team had always been absolute and that he would never continue playing if he felt he could not give his best.

"But it was a very difficult day for me. It's a very difficult moment. I don't think you can ever be prepared for something like this. MS Dhoni is the kind of person that if he cannot give his 200% to the team, he will not play. He will not want to hinder the team. He will want to give only his best, and when he can't, he stepped aside," she said.

Rupa also paid a heartfelt tribute to Dhoni, recalling his association with Chennai Super Kings since the inaugural IPL auction in 2008 and describing the decision to bring him into the franchise as one of the best decisions taken by the management.

"When I look back to 2008 at the auction, the one thing my father was very clear about when he wanted to buy this team was MS Dhoni would be its captain. That was a big decision and one of the best decisions that we have ever taken. And for the last 20 years, the Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni have walked side by side alongside each other through the ups and the downs and everything in between. We have learned a lot from each other," said the CSK owner.

CSK Owner Recalls Dhoni's Iconic Moments

She said the thought of not seeing Dhoni in the iconic yellow jersey again was difficult to come to terms with, while recalling the moments that made him one of the most loved figures in the tournament.

"I can't believe that I will not see him playing. All of us can't believe that we will not see him playing on the field in yellow. I cannot believe that," she said.

"Those lightning stumpings, those helicopter shots, the quiet way in which he would just move one finger here, readjust the field, and next thing you know, there would have been a catch; the whole course of the game would have changed. To think that we will not see that again is a very hard thing for me to see," she added.

Dhoni Begins New Chapter As Mentor

However, Rupa made it clear that Dhoni's association with the five-time IPL champions would continue, with the former captain taking up the role of Team Mentor ahead of the 2027 season.

"But that said, there is a new era now. We now welcome MS Dhoni as our team mentor. We have a very young team that is in transition. They have a lot to learn from him. I mean both on the field and off the field. There is so much that I know I have learned a lot from him. We are very lucky to have someone like that walking alongside us and staying with us through the next part of our journey," said Gurunath.

Rupa also appealed to CSK supporters to continue extending their love and support to Dhoni and the franchise as the team prepares to enter a new phase.

"MS has been with us from Day 1 and will always be a Super King. I am looking forward to welcoming him in his new avatar as team mentor. Thank you all once again for all your love and support, and see you at Chepauk in 2027," she concluded.

Dhoni's Remarkable IPL Career And Records

The development marks the end of an extraordinary 19-year IPL playing career for the 45-year-old Dhoni, who featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally includes 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes.

Although Dhoni represented CSK for most of his IPL career, he also turned out for Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2016 and 2017 seasons when Chennai were suspended from the competition. He returned in 2018 and immediately guided the franchise to an IPL title.

Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK won five IPL championships in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, besides lifting the Champions League T20 trophy twice, in 2010 and 2014. His calm leadership, tactical acumen and ability to deliver under pressure played a central role in establishing Chennai as one of the most successful franchises in the tournament.

CSK Prepares For New Era

Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season but continued as a player, contributing with his wicketkeeping and finishing abilities. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans in the 2025 season, after which a calf injury kept him out of the 2026 edition.

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His transition into a mentoring role comes as CSK prepare for a significant rebuilding phase following three consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance. The franchise's revamped coaching setup will be headed by former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan, with Albie Morkel, Gareth Batty and Sridharan Sriram as assistant coaches. Mohit Sharma will serve as bowling coach, while James Foster will take charge of fielding.

Dhoni's influence on Indian cricket extends well beyond the IPL. As India captain, he became the only skipper to win all three major ICC white-ball tournaments -- the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

While his playing career in the IPL has come to an end, his continued association with CSK as Team Mentor ensures that one of the most enduring partnerships in the tournament's history will continue in a new capacity.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)