 Matthew Wade Announces Retirement from International Cricket, Set To Don Coaching Hat For Australia
Wade is set to become Australia's wicketkeeping and fielding coach

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Image: X

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade officially announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday and has moved to a coaching role with the Australia team. The 36-year-old is set to become Australia's wicketkeeping and fielding coach for next month's T20 series against Pakistan.

Speaking to Cricket.com.au. Wade said, "I'm officially retiring. It's been an ongoing discussion for pretty much every tour or every World Cup that I've been on in the last three or four years."

"It's been a really fluent conversation that I've had with George (Bailey, chief selector) and Ronnie (coach Andrew McDonald) over the last six months or since the last World Cup finished.

"Even leading into the last World Cup, we've been really open and had really great communication around where I'm at with my career."

"If we went into the last World Cup and I managed to get some runs and we won that, then things would look maybe a little different and maybe I'd keep going … it was just kind of an understanding from all of us."

Matthew Wade career stats

In his international career spanning over 13 years, Wade played in 225 international matches across the three formats, with ODIs and T20Is making up most of those encounters. In the 36 Test matches he played for Australia, Wade scored 1,613 runs at an average of 29.87, with a highest score of 117 against England during the fifth match of the Ashes in 2019.

Wade scored 1,867 runs in 97 ODI clashes with an average of 26.29, including 11 fifties and a century to his name. In 92 T20Is, the southpaw scored 1,202 runs at an average of 26.03, with a strike rate of 134.15, including three half-centuries and a best score of 80. Wade snubbed for the England tour last month indicating that selectors had no place for him in the national setup.

