Matthew Breetzke Sticks Out Tongue, Blows Raspberry At Mitchell Starc In SA Vs AUS 3rd Test | VIDEO

Matthew Breetzke Sticks Out Tongue, Blows Raspberry | Image Credit: X/Fancode

Matthew Breetzke brought plenty of humour to the South Africa-Australia third Test at Newlands in Cape Town. After going viral for his celebration of Marnus Labuschagne's wicket, the South African batter had a cheeky response to Mitchell Starc after ducking a fiery bouncer.

Matthew Breetzke's cheeky reaction to Starc bouncer

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With Breetzke and Rickelton putting on a rearguard partnership, Starc bowled a sharp, rising bouncer trying to test the South African. The right-handed batter quickly dropped low, swayed out of the way and allowed the ball to pass through to the wicketkeeper.

But Breetzke was not done. As the ball sailed past him, he crouched low and stuck his tongue out in a funny gesture. He then stood up, adjusted his helmet and casually walked down the pitch.

The best moment came when he turned around to look at Starc. Breetzke then blew a cheeky raspberry at the Australian pacer, turning the tense exchange into a moment of laughter.

Earlier in the match, Breetzke's animated celebration of Marnus Labuschagne had gone viral. Breetzke launched into a series of exaggerated hops across the pitch while looking towards Labuschagne. He appeared careful not to step onto the bowling crease as he celebrated, adding an extra layer of comedy to the scene.