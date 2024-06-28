 'Match Ke Baad Baat Karte Hain': X User Shares Hilarious Chat Regarding Prospective Marriage Amid IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal
HomeSports'Match Ke Baad Baat Karte Hain': X User Shares Hilarious Chat Regarding Prospective Marriage Amid IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal

'Match Ke Baad Baat Karte Hain': X User Shares Hilarious Chat Regarding Prospective Marriage Amid IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal

Team India beat England comprehensively in the 2nd semi-final of T20 World Cup 2024 in Guyana.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
A user on the social media platform X named Naina has revealed a hilarious anecdote amid the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final between India and England in Guyana on Thursday. With his cousin named Rahul sending a text message to Priyanka about finding his profile on Shaadi.com, he received a reply from her father that the conversation shall be taken forward after the game.

'It's Time to Bring Trophy Home': Fans Ecstatic As India Qualify For Final With Convincing 68-Run...
With an in-form India taking on England in Guyana, the eyes of the fans were fixated on the game. The stakes were high not only because of the final spot being up for grabs, but also because the Englishmen had beaten the sub-continent giants two years earlier in the semi-final itself.

Rohit Sharma, Spinners fashion India's dismantling of the defending champions:

Team India fans rejoiced as they witnessed Rohit Sharma's men defeat England comprehensively in a rain-marred clash at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. After winning the toss, Jos Buttler sent the Indian into bat, keeping in mind the overhead conditions and the DLS score. While India lost Virat Kohli cheaply, Rohit Sharma played aggressively and top-scored with 57 off 39 deliveries.

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with crucial cameos. With the ball, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav shared the spoils, picking up 3 wickets each to bowl England out for 103. The Men in Blue will face South Africa in the final on Saturday in Barbados.

