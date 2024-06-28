'It's Time to Bring Trophy Home': Fans Ecstatic As India Qualify For Final With Convincing 68-Run Win Over England In T20 WC 2024 Semifinal

Team India's brilliant all-round show helped the side to advance to the T20 World Cup 2024 Final with a convincing 68-run win over the defending champions England in the semifinal at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 27.

After posting a total of 171/7, thanks to batting brilliance of skipper Rohit Sharma (57), Suryakumar Yadav (47) and Hardik Pandya (23), Indian bowlers rattled England's batting line-up as they bundled them out for 103 in 16.4 overs. The Three Lions' batting began to collapse after skipper Jos Buttler's dismissal.

Kuldeep Yadav led India's bowling attack as he registered figures 3/19 with an economy rate of 4.80 in four overs, while Axar Patel too picked three wickets while conceding 23 runs with an 5.80 in his full quota of four overs. Apart from Kuldeep and Axar, Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah too contributed to India's bowling by picking two wickets.

As soon as Jasprit Bumrah picked the final of Jofra Archer to seal the victory for Team India, Indian cricket fans couldn't contain their happiness and excitement as the Men in Blue got another shot at winning the prestigious trophy after qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

Fans took their X handle (formerly Twitter) and expressed their hope for Team India winning the prestigious trophy, while others lauded the Men in Blue avenging their T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal defeat against England.

Here's how fans reacted to India's semifinal win against England

We're in final.

C'mon India We're just one step away from our glorious victory. Bring back trophy to our home land 🇮🇳🏆#T20WorldCup #INDvENG #SemiFinals pic.twitter.com/LYc1ToRiHi — Amit Pandey (@__amitpandey) June 27, 2024

India has stormed into the T20 World Cup finals🥹🇮🇳

The excitement is off the charts as our boys in blue gear up to bring the trophy home.💙

With every boundary, wicket, and electrifying moment, they've proven their mettle. 🔥

Now, it’s time for the final showdown!

Let’s cheer… — इशिका गर्ग (@FerociousGirll) June 27, 2024

INDIA TOOK A PERFECT REVENGE OF 2022 SEMIS. 🇮🇳



- England defeated India by 10 wickets in the 2022 Semi Final.



- India took all 10 wickets of England in the 2024 Semi Final. pic.twitter.com/7OKz2yvrsT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 27, 2024

INDIA QUALIFIED INTO THE FINAL OF THE T20I WORLD CUP 2024...!!! 🇮🇳



- Rohit Army is coming for the Cup. pic.twitter.com/vFiR8jhJbP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 27, 2024

In T20 World Cup 2022 SF - England knocked out India from the Semi Finals.



In T20 World Cup 2024 SF - India knocked out England from the Semi Finals.



The revenge has been taken. 🔥🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KNEtTgrv90 — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) June 27, 2024

India has made it to the T20 World Cup finals! 🔥

Just one win away from lifting the trophy 🏆

Rohit Sharma and his team are ready to bring it home! 🇮🇳 #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/F6vwWBVFG9 — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) June 27, 2024

The Men in Blue reached the T20 World Cup 2024 Final for the first time in 10 years. The last India qualified for the semifinal of the prestigious tournament was in 2014, where they lost to first-time champions Sri Lanka in Dhaka.

Thereafter, India failed to qualify for the final despite the semifinals twice in 2016 and 2022, losing to eventual champions West Indies and England, respectively. After 10 long years, India are back in the T20 World Cup Final where they take on South Africa in the ultimate title clash with a bid to end their 11-year ICC title drought.

Moreover, Rohit Sharma andhis boys will look to heal the wounds of their heartbreaking defeat against six-time champions Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 Final last year.