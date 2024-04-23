'Match Jeetna Important Hai': Yashasvi Jaiswal Speaks To Rohit Sharma After Match-Winning Ton In IPL 2024 vs MI; Watch

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was spotted speaking to Rohit Sharma after his match-winning knock at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday in Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals' official handle on X uploaded a video of Jaiswal speaking to the veteran opening batter of how important it is to win the match and nothing else hardly matters.

Before the match against the Mumbai Indians on Monday, the southpaw had struggled to reach even 50 runs. However, the left-hander played quite maturely against the Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, dishing out calculated counterattacks as the Royals found themselves in a tricky spot after a 20-minute break due to rain. The 22-year-old got to the milestone in the 20th over and struck a boundary to take the hosts past the target of 180.

"I really enjoyed from the start" - Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal, who finished unbeaten at 104, revealed that he didn't try to do anything fancy and focused on playing proper cricketing shots. The youngster also thanked the entire Royals' think tank for keeping faith in him despite his rough patch. He stated at the post-match presentation:

"Thank you so much, I really enjoyed from the start and I made sure I was watching the ball properly and playing proper cricketing shots. I’m trying to do what I am doing well, some days it comes good and some days it doesn’t, I’m not thinking much. I want to thank all my seniors the way they have guided me. I want to thank the Rajasthan Royals management and especially Sanga sir and Sanju bhai for giving me opportunities. I go out and give my best in the practice sessions and I’m so happy today."

The Royals have consolidated their spot at the top of the table with 6 wins in 7 matches.