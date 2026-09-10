Match-Fixing Probe? NCCIA Summons Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq After Mobile Phone Data Review

Pakistan Cricket Board have launched an investigation into players such as Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq | X/CallmeSheri1

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has summoned Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq for questioning after information was reportedly retrieved from their mobile phones. The development has raised fresh questions over whether the investigation could uncover information linked to suspicious communications or potential match-fixing concerns surrounding Pakistan cricket.

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Phones Handed Over to Authorities

As per GeoNews, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had taken custody of the players’ mobile phones before handing them over to the relevant authorities. The NCCIA subsequently issued notices to Rizwan and Imam, while a third Pakistan cricketer has also reportedly been summoned. Investigators are expected to examine information obtained from the devices as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The reason behind the PCB’s decision to take possession of the phones remains unclear. The board has not publicly explained what prompted the move or what specific information authorities are seeking. The absence of details has inevitably fueled speculation about whether the probe involves communications or activities surrounding the national team.

Match-Fixing Questions Surface

Given Pakistan cricket’s long history of match-fixing controversies, scrutiny of players’ phone records is likely to invite questions about possible suspicious contacts or betting-related communications. Any evidence of such activity could potentially widen the investigation and put further pressure on the PCB.

At present, though, the available information does not establish that Rizwan, Imam or the other unnamed player has been involved in match-fixing.

The development comes after Pakistan endured heavy defeats in the first two Tests of the England series. Following the loss at Lord’s, the PCB released seven players and two coaches, including Rizwan and Imam, in a sweeping shake-up of the Test setup.