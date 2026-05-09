'Masterstroke': Ashish Nehra Caught Pointing To Head Before Siraj's Deadly Bouncer Dismisses Vaibhav Suryavanshi In RR Vs GT Clash | VIDEO

Ashish Nehra Caught Pointing To Head Before Siraj's Deadly Bouncer Dismisses Vaibhav Suryavanshi In RR Vs GT Clash | X

Jaipur, May 9: A video has gone viral on social media from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals after cameras caught GT Head Coach Ashish Nehra making a signal from the dugout moments before Mohammed Siraj dismissed young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi with a fiery bouncer. It was a masterstroke as the plan worked perfectly under pressure.

The incident occurred when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was attacking the Gujarat Titans bowlers aggressively during the Rajasthan Royals' run chase. The youngster was playing fearlessly and had already smashed Siraj for three boundaries in the same over.

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Just before the wicket, the cameras showed Ashish Nehra in the dugount pointing towards his head while speaking to the players. Seconds later, Siraj bowled a sharp bounced at 146.6 Kmph which was aimed straight at Vaibhav's helmet.

Vaibhav tried to pull the delivery but with extra pace and bounce hurried him completely. The ball took the top edge of the bat and went straight up towards the short fine leg area. Arshad Khan was placed at the same position where he safely completed the catch.

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The Rajasthan Royals opener was dismissed for a quick 36 runs off just 16 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes. After taking the wicket, Siraj came up with an aggressive celebration and roared in excitement.

The video of Nehra and Siraj is going viral on social media and the cricketing fans are praising the duo for their planning to get rid of one of the most dangerous batters in the tournament.