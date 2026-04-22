'Master Of The Craft!': Viral VIDEO Shows MS Dhoni 'Sharpening' Bat Ahead Of Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings Clash

Viral VIDEO Shows MS Dhoni 'Sharpening' Bat Ahead Of Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings Clash | Instagram

Mumbai, April 22: A video has went viral on social media in which it can be seen that Chennai Super Kings star wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is sharpening his bat ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians on Thursday (April 23). There are reports that MS Dhoni is likely to make comeback in the El Clasico of cricket.

MS Dhoni has been out of the IPL 2026 due to hamstring injury and has missed the first six games for CSK. The team has been struggling to find form as their star player is missing from the team. However, he is likely to make a comeback in the clash against MI.

The viral video shows that MS Dhoni is shaving his bat from the back side with a handheld electric tool which seem to be a sander or grinder. As per the new rules in IPL, it is mandatory to use a bat which should pass a bat gauge which is used by the on-field umpires to check if the bat is legal.

MS Dhoni is using the grinder or sander to shave the bat so that it can pass the gauge used by the umpires to check the bat. There have been many instances in the current IPL 2026 season that batters have been denied to use the bats which did not clear the test.