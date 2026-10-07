Mary Kom's Husband Onler Kom Files Defamation Case Over Bigg Boss Remarks

Mary Kom and Karung Onkholer (Onler) Kom | File image

Onler Kom, the former husband of Olympic medallist and six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom, has initiated criminal defamation proceedings against her, alleging that she made disparaging and damaging statements about him on television and other public platforms.

Onler has accused Mary of making statements that he claims have harmed his reputation. He has confirmed the legal action but declined to comment in detail, citing the ongoing nature of the proceedings.

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The proceedings have been initiated under the defamation provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing on November 19. The legal dispute follows public remarks by Mary Kom concerning her former marriage.

She had previously alleged that Onler mishandled or misused money earned through her boxing career, including claims relating to loans, property and financial transactions. Onler has denied the allegations.

Mary Kom and Onler married in 2005 and have four children. Onler supported Mary during her boxing career and took on responsibilities at home while she competed internationally. The couple separated and later divorced in 2023 under customary law.