Marques Ackerman Shares Adorable Moment With Family During Test Debut Vs Australia | VIDEO

Marques Ackermann waves at his child during his Test debut |

South Africa batter Marques Ackerman experienced a special moment during his Test debut against Australia in Gqeberha on Sunday. The 30-year-old got off the mark in his maiden appearance in the longest format before rain forced the players off the field. As he walked back, his family waved at him from the stands, prompting the debutant to wave back in an adorable exchange.

Marques Ackerman's Adorable Moment With Family

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Ackerman's Test debut was a significant milestone in his cricketing career, and having his family watch from the stands made the occasion even more memorable. After rain interrupted play, the batter noticed his young child waving at him and responded with a warm gesture of his own. \

The brief exchange quickly became a heartwarming moment from the match, offering a glimpse of the emotions surrounding a cricketer's first appearance in Test cricket. While the weather continues to disrupt the proceedings, Acquerman has stayed look assured even as South Africa have lost two wickets. He was unbeaten on 5 when another rain spell stopped play.

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Who Is Marques Ackerman?

Ackerman earned his maiden Test call-up after establishing himself in South African domestic cricket. The right-handed batter has represented the Dolphins and built a reputation through his performances in the domestic circuit. His experience also includes leadership responsibilities, having captained the Dolphins.

South Africa brought Ackerman into the side as they looked to recover from their defeat in the opening Test against Australia. The Proteas suffered a 214-run loss in Durban and entered the second match looking to level the series.