Mark Your Calendars! Messi, Ronaldo & Mbappe All In Action In Blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Fixtures On June 17

Circle June 17 on your calendars. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will witness a dream lineup of football superstars as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé all feature on a blockbuster day of group-stage action. With national pride and vital World Cup points at stake, fans are set for one of the most anticipated matchdays of the tournament so far.

Defending world champions Argentina, led by Messi, will begin their Group J campaign against Algeria. Despite being in the twilight of his legendary career, the Argentine captain remains the focal point of his nation's hopes as they seek another deep World Cup run.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's Portugal will take on DR Congo in a Group K clash. The veteran forward continues to inspire Portugal with his experience, leadership and remarkable goal-scoring ability, making every World Cup appearance a must-watch occasion.

Earlier in the day, Mbappé's France will face Senegal in a highly anticipated Group I showdown. Widely regarded as one of the finest players of his generation, Mbappé will look to kickstart France's campaign with a statement performance.

Key FIFA World Cup 2026 Fixtures on June 17 (IST):

France vs Senegal — 12:30 AM IST (June 17)

Iraq vs Norway — 3:30 AM IST

Argentina vs Algeria — 6:30 AM IST

Austria vs Jordan — 9:30 AM IST

Portugal vs DR Congo — 10:30 PM IST

England vs Croatia — 1:30 AM IST (June 18)

Ghana vs Panama — 4:30 AM IST (June 18)

Uzbekistan vs Colombia — 7:30 AM IST (June 18)

With Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappé all set to headline their nations' World Cup campaigns on the same day, June 17 promises to be a treat for football fans worldwide. As the race for a place in the knockout rounds gathers pace, supporters can expect a day packed with drama, quality and unforgettable moments from some of the game's greatest stars.